Iron Endurance invited to participate in snowshoe race

CRYSTAL FALLS—Iron Endurance, a nonprofit in the Iron County area whose mission is to promote and provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in lifelong health and wellness activities and endurance sports, has been invited to participate in a snowshoe race in Gladstone on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The 1½ mile race, which begins at noon (EST) is open for kids in grades K-8. The group will need to leave Crystal Falls at 8:15 a.m. (CST) to arrive in Gladstone in time for registration, which begins at 11 (EST). Several schools will participate and awards will be given.

There is no cost to participate. Iron Endurance will cover the team entry fee. The team will need to carpool and caravan together, organizer Chandra Ziegler said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to get out there, have fun and put our practice to the test,” Ziegler said.

For more information, contact Ziegler at 906-284-0633