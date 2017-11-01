Hunter receives mounts from WU

Members of Wildlife Unlimited of Iron County presented Robbie Ivey with mounts from his past hunts. The bear mount, done by Rich Harju of Iron River, was from Ivey’s fall 2015 hunt with Larry Pifke (right) and Bob Gallup (left). The turkey fan was from Ivey’s spring hunt with Dave Painter (not pictured). The fan was mounted and donated by Craig Sliva Taxidermy of Crystal Falls. Ivey’s hunts were sponsored by Wildlife Unlimited with the use of the club’s handicap hunter trailer. Also pictured is WU president Rick Commenator.