Holiday tree permits available, free for fourth-grade students

IRONWOOD—Finding a holiday tree has become an annual tradition for many families. Driving around the northwoods and spending time outdoors looking for that perfect tree is exciting.

The Ottawa National Forest offers an opportunity to look for a holiday tree. Forest Service employees also share information to ensure a safe and enjoyable day.

Anyone who would like to obtain a holiday tree permit for the Ottawa National Forest should stop by a local Ottawa National Forest office or the Ottawa Visitor Center before heading out. Permits are $5 each.

As part of the “Every Kid in a Park” initiative, the Forest Service is offering one free holiday tree cutting permit to fourth graders who present a valid “Every Kid in a Park” pass at participating Forest Service units.

The Forest Service is among a number of federal agencies supporting the administration’s “Every Kid in a Park” initiative; more information can be found at www.everykidinapark.gov.

“The Ottawa National Forest encourages all fourth grade students to take advantage of this program and obtain their free holiday tree permit. This is a great opportunity for students to spend the day with their family looking for their holiday tree,” said Ottawa Forest Supervisor Linda Jackson.

“Visit your local Forest Service office or the Ottawa Visitor Center in Watersmeet to obtain your permit.”

Here are some reminders and tips for cutting your tree:

-Travel with a companion and always tell someone where you are going and when to expect you back.

-Remember to take your tree-cutting permit and a map of the location.

-Follow the Travel Management Rule, which governs the use of OHV’s and other motor vehicles on National Forest System lands. Roads and trails open for motor vehicle use, and any restrictions, are shown on the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM). Obtain a free copy of the MVUM for current information; these are available at a local Ottawa National Forest office and the Ottawa Visitor Center.

-Follow the holiday tree permit conditions; you should receive a copy of these with your holiday tree permit.

-Make sure that your chosen tree is on national forest land; respect private property owners by not trespassing.

-Be prepared for an outdoor winter experience. Dress warm and in layers. Check the weather forecast. Keep your gas tank full. Have tire chains if necessary, and don’t forget to bring a rope and tarp to transport your tree home. Also remember emergency supplies, including water and food.

-When cutting your tree, wear eye protection and heavy duty work gloves.

-Decide where you want the tree to fall. Make sure the direction you choose is clear of all obstacles, including power lines and vehicles.

-Make the back cut by standing to the side and away from the trunk. Step away as soon as the tree begins to fall.

Fuelwood permits, bough permits, holiday tree permits, interagency passes and the “Every Kid in a Park” pass are available at Ottawa National Forest offices and the Ottawa Visitor Center, call ahead to ensure staff is on hand to sell permits.

For more information about these permits and passes contact the Ottawa Visitor Center in Watersmeet at 906-358-4724 or the Supervisor’s Office at 906-932-1330, or visit the passes and permits webpage.