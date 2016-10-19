Halloween Hustle 5K set for Oct. 22

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Halloween Hustle 5K fun run and walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bewabic State Park.

Registration runs from 3-3:30 p.m. The 5K run/walk will begin at 4, while the 1K kids race will commence at 4:05.

Awards and celebration is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

Cost is $20 for the 5K and $10 for the 1K.

Food and drinks will be provided at the finish.

There will be games after the race, including buckboard, ladder toss, twister, flashlight tag, and more. Costumes are encouraged.

Awards will be given in the following categories: overall male and female in 5K (prize), overall boy and girl in 1K (prize, best adult costume, best kids’ costumer, best group costume. There will also be door prizes.

All proceeds will benefit Iron Endurance, a new nonprofit organization with a mission to encourage the community to get active, get outdoors and get inspired.

See www.ironendurance.weebly.com for more information.

For more information, contact Chandra Ziegler at 906-284-0633, or sign up by emailing chandraziegler@gmail.com