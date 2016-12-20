Gov. Rick Snyder applauds Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommendations

LANSING—Gov. Rick Snyder recently applauded the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board for its submission of grant recommendations for recreational development and land acquisition projects to the Michigan Legislature.

“For 40 years, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund has provided opportunities to Michiganders to experience our state’s world-class natural resources. These recommendations reflect that ongoing commitment to a better quality of life for Michigan citizens in every part of our state,” Snyder said.

The board’s recommendations total more than $47.6 million for projects in 2017, including $19.9 million in recreational development and $27.7 million in land acquisition projects. Of the $27.7 million recommended to fund acquisition projects, $19.9 million would be awarded to local units of government, while the remaining $7.8 million would be awarded to the Department of Natural Resources. Of the $19.9 million recommended to fund development grants, $17.9 million would support 79 local government projects and $2 million would support eight DNR projects.

In 2016, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund celebrated 40 years of

