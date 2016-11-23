Firearm deer hunting season kicked off Tuesday; mixed reviews across the state

LANSING—With an anticipated 500,000 firearm deer hunters afield in search of white-tailed deer earlier this week, early reports indicate varied success across Michigan. Warm weather and fog in some areas seem to have had an effect on deer movement.

Michigan DNR wildlife biologists across the four wildlife regions have provided feedback about the start of firearm deer season.

Upper Peninsula

The U.P. had nice weather for the beginning of firearm season; temperatures were in the low 40s in the morning, warming to the 50s by afternoon.

“U.P. hunters, in general, understand that the deer population is at very low numbers currently,” said Ashley Autenrieth, DNR deer program biologist.

“After this past mild winter, they are happy to see some does and fawns. Many have reported seeing a good number of yearling bucks (even if just on trail cameras), which is good news.

“Deer registered at check stations seem to be in very good condition. Hunting pressure across the U.P. seems to be mixed, with few shots being heard in some areas especially during the day, while other hunters heard up to 15 shots in some areas.”

After three consecutive tough U.P. winters, beginning with the winter of 2012-13, last winter’s relatively mild conditions were expected to have aided the region’s deer population.

“There have been some really nice deer checked at our U.P. DNR deer check stations over the past couple of days,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “So far, the number of deer checked has improved a little bit over last year, which is in line with an increase in checked deer we saw during the archery deer season through October.”



