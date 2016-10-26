Ducks Unlimited banquet set for Saturday, Oct. 29

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County Ducks Unlimited (DU) is hard at work preparing for the 38th annual banquet at the George Young Recreational Complex, Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

There will be many door prizes, including a grand door prize of a kayak package.

The evening will have silent and live auction, raffles and games.

Numerous quality prizes will be given away including guns, limited artwork, antique DU products, DU gun of the year and the popular commemorative shotgun given in memory of Jim Sapletal.

Tickets must be purchased prior to the banquet and are available from committee members, Saigh Insurance and The Gun Barn.

For questions, comments, concerns or need tickets, call Dan French at 906-284-0539.