DU gearing up for Oct. 29 banquet

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County Ducks Unlimited (DU) will be hosting its 38th annual banquet at the George Young Recreational Complex, Saturday, Oct. 29.

There will be many door prizes, including a grand door prize of a kayak package. The evening will have silent and live auction, raffles and games. Lots of quality prizes including guns, limited artwork, antique DU products, DU gun of the year and the popular Commemorative Shotgun given in Memory of Jim Sapletal.

Ducks Unlimited got its start in 1937, a small group of sportsmen joined together to form an organization that became pledged to wetland habitat conservation.

“Wetlands are nature’s most productive ecosystems, providing critical habitat more than 900 wildlife species and invaluable recreation opportunities for people to enjoy,” said Dan French, DU banquet chairperson.

“Hunters do more to conserve habitat than any other group. Doing the right thing has its reward: ducks flying and habitat for all. All of this is brought to you by outdoor enthusiasts like you and Ducks Unlimited. Please, come and enjoy our banquet.”

Tickets must be purchased prior to the banquet and are available from committee members including Saigh Insurance and The Gun Barn.

The Iron County Ducks Unlimited Committee looks forward to seeing old friends and meeting friends at the banquet.

Anyone with questions, comments, concerns or needing tickets, call Dan French at 906-284-0539.