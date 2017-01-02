DNR seeks information on Iron County wolf poaching

CRYSTAL FALLS— Michigan DNR conservation officers are seeking information on a wolf poaching incident in Stambaugh Township, Iron County, located approximately 10 miles southwest of Iron River.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Jan. 22, a passerby spotted a dead female wolf, weighing approximately 70 pounds, lying several feet off the side of East Brule Lake Road. The passerby contacted local conservation officers, who immediately responded to the scene.

The cause of death appeared to be from a gunshot wound. The animal was likely poached in the early morning hours of Jan. 22 and then moved to the roadside between noon and 2 p.m. on the same date.

“Anyone who has information that may assist us in finding the person or persons responsible for the poaching of this wolf is asked to contact the DNR,” said Sgt. Marc Pomroy.

Persons with information regarding the incident, including vehicle activity in the immediate area between noon and 2 p.m. Jan. 22, is asked to call Sgt. Pomroy at 906-228-6561 or the 24-hour DNR Report All Poaching (RAP) line at 800-292-7800.

Details may be left anonymously, and callers may qualify for a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the violator or violators.