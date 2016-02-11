DNR’s Western U.P. Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet Nov. 3 in Dickinson County

MARQUETTE—From updates on the Oman Creek boating access site and this fall’s bear season, to a discussion on Upper Peninsula mining and the expiration of membership terms, the Western U.P. Citizens’ Advisory Council will have several interesting topics on its upcoming agenda.

The meeting will be from 6:30-8 p.m. EDT (5:30-7 p.m. CDT) in the WC 231 Lecture Room at Bay College-West, located along U.S. 2 in Iron Mountain.

“The meetings of the western council, and its eastern counterpart, are great opportunities to become informed on Upper Peninsula issues,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “The councils are composed of representatives from an array of groups or individuals keenly interested in a wide range of DNR, wildlife, recreation and other natural resource issues.”

Agenda items are set by the council members and council recommendations are forwarded to the DNR for consideration.

