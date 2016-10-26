Celebrate Bat Week with the Ottawa National Forest

WATERSMEET—Bat Week 2016 is Oct. 24-31, an annual celebration dedicated to sharing the importance of those flying, furry mammals we love—and need—so much. The Ottawa National Forest is hosting a program at the Ottawa Visitor Center on Saturday, Oct. 29, offering an opportunity to learn more about bats. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p. m.

Bats that feed on insects can have a harder time finding healthy food when invasive plants move in. With support from the Ottawa Interpretive Association, the Ottawa National Forest will host a presentation on bats, as well as a hike where volunteers will have the opportunity to help remove non-native invasive honeysuckle from National Forest land to help improve habitat and food for bats and other wildlife.

Ottawa National Forest wildlife technician Damon Haan will give a presentation on bats beginning at 10 a.m.

Following the presentation, Ottawa National Forest botanist Ian Shackleford will lead a hike near the Visitor Center and Duck Creek, including removal of some non-native honeysuckle bushes. Volunteers will cut and herbicide non-native honeysuckle. Those who plan to participate in the hike and removal of non-native honeysuckle, are asked to wear sturdy footwear and bring your own lunch and plenty of water. Gloves, tools and safety equipment will be provided.

There will be bat-related arts and crafts at the Visitor Center for children as well. This is a free event for all ages.

The Ottawa Visitor Center is located on the corner of U.S. 2 and Hwy. 45 in Watersmeet. For additional information, call the Visitor Center at 906-358-4724.