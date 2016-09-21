Big 4+ to host WIldlife banquet

LONG LAKE, Wis.— Whitetails Unlimited is sponsoring the Big 4+ Sportsman’s Club Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, 4960 State Highway 101, Florence.

This event will feature a buffet dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles only available at WTU events.

A grant from this event will go toward local conservation projects that uphold WTU’s mission.

The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with the all new buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 each, or $25 for juniors 15 and under.

Ticket order deadline is Oct. 7. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

To order tickets locally, call JoAnne Smith, 715-674-2020 or WTU National Headquarters at 800-274-5471 or go online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Founded in 1982, Whitetails Unlimited’s mission is to raise funds in support of education, habitat enhancement and acquisition and the preservation of the hunting tradition for the benefit of the white-tailed deer and other wildlife.