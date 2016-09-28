Big 4+ announces autumn winners

LONG LAKE, Wis.— The Big 4+ Sportsman’s Club held its annual autumn trap shoot at its clubhouse in Long Lake on Saturday, Sept. 17.

There were two events, a 50-Bird Lewis Class shoot and a meat shoots.

There were 50 entries in the 50-Bird Lewis shoot. The shoot paid out five classes, with the winner of each class receiving $70.

Ties were broken by sudden-death shoot offs. The class winners and their scores were Ed Borske (Alvin) with 50 and a 46, Bill Kramer (Lena) with 45, JoAnne Smith (Tipler) with 43 and Bill Kramer (Lena) with 39.

There was also a consolation prize for scores under 35. Colt Tittl (Long Lake) survived the shoot off to win $50.

Lewis Class shooters could also enter the Options Competitions. Each option paid out $56 after a successful shoot off.

Ed Borske (Alvin) won all the options events which included 25 on Trap-1, 25 on Trap-2, High Gun and Long Run.

The Big 4+ is grateful to everyone who helped make the event a success, with a special acknowledgment to the event volunteers.

Visit the Big 4+ at www.big4sportsmansclub.com for more information about club events.