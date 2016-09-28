Home

Big 4+ announces autumn winners

Wed, 09/28/2016 - 08:30 Ironcounty1

LONG LAKE, Wis.— The Big 4+ Sportsman’s Club held its annual autumn trap shoot at its clubhouse in Long Lake on Saturday, Sept. 17.
    There were two events, a 50-Bird Lewis Class shoot and a meat shoots.
    There were 50 entries in the 50-Bird Lewis shoot. The shoot paid out five classes, with the winner of each class receiving $70.
    Ties were broken by sudden-death shoot offs. The class winners and their scores were Ed Borske (Alvin) with 50 and a 46, Bill Kramer (Lena) with 45, JoAnne Smith (Tipler) with 43 and Bill Kramer (Lena) with 39.
    There was also a consolation prize for scores under 35. Colt Tittl (Long Lake) survived the shoot off to win $50.
     Lewis Class shooters could also enter the Options Competitions. Each option paid out $56 after a successful shoot off.
    Ed Borske (Alvin) won all the options events which included 25 on Trap-1, 25 on Trap-2, High Gun and Long Run.
    The Big 4+ is grateful to everyone who helped make the event a success, with a special acknowledgment to the event volunteers.
    Visit the Big 4+ at www.big4sportsmansclub.com for more information about club events.

Our Community

Festival filled with fun, frights

For the second straight year, the Harvest and Haunt Festival at the Klint Safford RV Park in Iron River was a smashing success.

Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp to host fall fest
‘Beethoven and Banjos’ to be held at Crystal Theatre
CF Contemporary Center announces changes
Harvest and Haunt Fest set for Sept. 24

Useful Links