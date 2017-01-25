Baumgartner unable to qualify for World Cup race final

SOLITUDE, Utah—Nick Baumgartner finished sixth in his quarterfinal heat and did not qualify for the individual finals of the U.S. Grand Prix/FIS Snowboard World Cup on Jan. 21 at Solitude Mountain Resort.

“Yesterday, I was riding super good in the individual race, but luck was not on my side,” Baumgartner said on Facebook.

The race was held in heavy snowfall and Baumgartner, who finished 21st overall in the individual standings, said the next day that he was battling the flu and could not take part in the team snowboardcross finals that day.

“I should be up training with my teammate Hagen Kearney,” Baumgartner posted before the team finals. “I had a rough night battling the flu and I’m not feeling very well, so I decided to bench myself to allow another U.S. athlete help Hagen kick some butt. Bummed that I can’t compete with him, but as a veteran I know that I am not going to be the best teammate for him today and for that reason I needed to make this very tough decision.”

The U.S. finished third and seventh in the team competition, which was won by Italy.

Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria won the individual event, while Alex Deibold was the top American finished in third.