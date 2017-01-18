Baumgartner set to compete this weekend

SOLITUDE, Utah—Nick Baumgartner and the rest of the 2017 U.S. Snowboardcross team will compete at the U.S. Grand Prix/FIS Snowboard World Cup event Jan. 19-22 at Solitude Mountain Resort.

Baumgartner will compete in the men’s qualifiers from 9:30-11 a.m. (10:30 to noon Mountain Standard Time) on Thursday, Jan. 19. The snowboardcross finals are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 1:40 p.m. (MST), while the snowboardcross team finals are slated for Sunday from noon to 1:20 p.m. (MST). Award ceremonies will follow each event. Times are subject to change.

Coverage of the event will be shown on NBC and NBCSN on Sunday. The snowboard cross finals will be televised on NBC starting at 3 p.m. (MST), while NBCSN will rebroadcast at 5 p.m.

The 35-year-old Baumgartner, a two-time Olympian and Winter X Games gold and silver medalist, was one of five men picked to the U.S. snowboardcross A team.

He was part of a third-place team in a World Cup event in December in Montafon, Austria.

