Baumgartner named to 2017 U.S. snowboarding team

PARK CITY, Utah—Nick Baumgartner was named to the 2017 U.S. Snowboardcross team, U.S. Snowboarding announced Dec. 6

The 34-year-old Baumgartner, a two-time Olympian and Winter X Games gold and silver medalist, was one of five men picked to the A team. The snowboard cross season begins Dec. 15-16 with races in Montafon, Austria.

“Always awesome to see the official announcement,” Baumgartner said on Facebook.

“I feel like we’ve made some really solid gains over the summer and the boardercross athletes are super excited to start racing,” U.S. Snowboardcross head coach Peter Foley said.

“I’ve seen their confidence growing and it’s going to be great to see what they can do this season.”

The snowboardcross World Cup will return to the U.S. for the first time since 2012 with a U.S. Grand Prix event at Solitude Resort, Utah set for Jan. 19-22.