Home

Baumgartner named to 2017 U.S. snowboarding team

Wed, 12/14/2016 - 09:00 Ironcounty1

PARK CITY, Utah—Nick Baumgartner was named to the 2017 U.S. Snowboardcross team, U.S. Snowboarding announced Dec. 6
    The 34-year-old Baumgartner, a two-time Olympian and Winter X Games gold and silver medalist, was one of five men picked to the A team. The snowboard cross season begins Dec. 15-16 with races in Montafon, Austria.
    “Always awesome to see the official announcement,” Baumgartner said on Facebook.
    “I feel like we’ve made some really solid gains over the summer and the boardercross athletes are super excited to start racing,” U.S. Snowboardcross head coach Peter Foley said.
    “I’ve seen their confidence growing and it’s going to be great to see what they can do this season.”
    The snowboardcross World Cup will return to the U.S. for the first time since 2012 with a U.S. Grand Prix event at Solitude Resort, Utah set for Jan. 19-22.

Our Community

Chamber collects books for WIC and FP schools

The Iron County Chamber of Commerce recently held a book drive as part of the Christmas in Lights event and collected 186 books to split between St

WIC Music Dept. to offer Christmas concert Dec. 15
Santa to visit Caspian-Gaastra Fire Hall
Santa to visit Amasa fire hall
Hometown Christmas planned Dec. 9, 10

Useful Links