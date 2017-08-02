Baumgartner finished 11th in World Cup sprint event

BANSKO, Bulgaria— Iron River’s Nick Baumgartner finished 11th in the FIS men’s snowboardcross world cup event Feb. 4 at Bansko Ski Resort.

Baumgartner said the nature of the race was not ideal for him, but he was pleased with his result in the 68-man field.

“Stoked on finishing 11th in a spring race,” Baumgartner said on Facebook. “Not my style at all! We have two full course races next week in Germany that will play to my skills a lot better.”

Baumgartner was the third-highest U.S. finisher in the race, which was won by Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria.

The next event in the World Cup series is Feb. 10-12 in Feldberg, Germany.