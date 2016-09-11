2016 bear hunting season now complete

LANSING— With more than half of Michigan’s counties open to bear hunting, bear harvest is an important management tool to maintain a healthy bear population that is in balance with its habitat.

Nearly 6,900 successful bear applicants received bear hunting licenses for staggered hunting seasons that started as early as Sept. 9 and ended as late as Oct. 26.

“Michigan’s black bear season is designed to provide a quality hunt,” said Department of Natural Resources bear specialist Kevin Swanson. “With many different hunting seasons kicking off in September, we spread out the effort of bear hunters and the end result is an impressive success rate.”

Bear seasons are set by bear management unit, with a quota of licenses available by area. Michigan has 10 bear management units, with the majority of bear licenses available in the Upper Peninsula, where the majority of the black bear population is found.

“We estimate the adult bear population in the U.P. to be approximately 9,700 individuals and the Lower Peninsula to be about 2,000 bear,” said Swanson. “Because of the population differences, a majority of the harvested bear come from the Upper Peninsula.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.