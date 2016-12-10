‘Fall in Love with the Porcupine Mountains’ this autumn

ONTONAGON—The Porcupine Mountains Ontonagon Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (PMCVB) is again encouraging travelers to visit the Porcupine Mountains on the shores of Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula this fall.

The PMCVB has launched its annual Fall in Love with the Porcupine Mountains Sweepstakes, which will award one winner with a two-night stay at AmericInn Lodge & Suites Silver City, a state park pass to the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park and a $100 prepaid credit card.

To enter the sweepstakes, which runs through Oct. 28, fans can visit the PMCVB’s website and click on the link. Sweepstakes information can also be found on the PMCVB’s Facebook page.

