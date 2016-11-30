Windsor Center to present Open Mic Christmas show

IRON RIVER—The Windsor Center will present the third annual Open Mic Christmas show Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.

The concert is free to the public and is sponsored by Bruce and Dianne Rostagno, owners of Northern Septic and Drain Cleaning, BAR Enterprises, and D.S. Rostagno Accounting.

A special appearance by the Rich Sarber Orchestra will highlight the evening that will also include the Jeff Dohl family, the Outer Edge, Erika Lindwall and Kate Cillian, Jim Dettlaff, Donna Roach and more.

“The Friends of the Windsor Center would like to extend its appreciation to the public for its support of the Open Mic series and the Windsor Center in 2016,” said George Peterson.