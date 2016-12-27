Home

Windsor Center to present documentary on Iron River

Tue, 12/27/2016 - 11:16 Ironcounty1

IRON RIVER—The documentary, “Iron River – Mining the American Dream,” will be shown at the Windsor Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
    This film project was written, directed, and photographed by David Kneebone in 1996-1997. It was adapted from “Black Rock and Roses: A Play of Iron County” by Debra Bernhardt.
    Appearances by individuals in the film include: Debra Bernhardt, Wilfred “Curly” Verville, Pete Korach, Herman “Cooney” Contardi, Eldred “Soupy” Kneebone, the Caspian Progressive Businessmen, Bill Harris and Bob Harris.
    Other narrators include: Christopher Miller, Thomas Koppel, Elizabeth Kneebone, Christian Dolan, Scott Evans, Laura Roe and Bob Siefker.     
    Prior to the showing of the film, the Beechwood Historical Society will host a “Miners” pasty meal at the Windsor Center beginning at 6 p.m.
    For a donation of $30 (couple) or $25 (single), the attendee will receive a DVD copy of the documentary film and a meal.
    Contact 906-284-7323 to secure a prepaid reservation as space is limited.
    There is no cost to attend the presentation of the film. Copies of the DVD will be available for a donation of $15.

