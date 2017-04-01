Windsor Center bocce courts ready to roll

IRON RIVER—The indoor bocce courts at the Windsor Center have been repaired and are open for business, reports the Recreation Association of Iron County.

RAIC officials replaced the carpet and leveled the floor.

Women’s bocce is held every Thursday at the Windsor Center beginning at 5:45 p.m., with teams drawn at random, New players are welcome. The league will resume action on Thursday, Jan. 5. League coordinator is Dale Safford.

The men’s winter bocce league will start its season on Monday, Jan. 16. and will play each week at 6 p.m. A few openings are left for team members, and substitutes are also needed. Players will be drafted onto teams.

Winter league coordinator is Rich Frighetto (906-284-3199 or rfrighetto@fast-air.net.

Pickleball is played at the Windsor Center five times a week. Play is free and on a drop-in basis, with beginners always welcome. Coordinators are Darren and Tricia Mercier (raicgroup@gmail.com or 906-284-2055).

Games are played on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.; Wednesdays, 4:30 to 6:15 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon.

For information on any RAIC program, call 265-2348 or email margonid2@gmail.com.