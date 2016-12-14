WIC Music Dept. to offer Christmas concert Dec. 15

IRON RIVER—The West Iron County Music Department will perform a Christmas concert at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Windsor Center Auditorium.

The concert will start with the after-school strings performing “Good King Wenceslas” and “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.”

The middle school band will perform “Rudolph,” “We Wish You a Rockin’ Christmas,” “Jingle Drums,” and “Diary of a Grumpy Elf.”

The middle school orchestra will perform “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Ode to Joy,” “Countdown to Christmas,” and “Holiday Fiddlin’.”

The high school band will perform “Little Drummer Boy,” “The First Noel,” and” Canon for Christmas.”

The high school orchestra will perform “Somewhere in My Memory,” “Cornwall Christmas” and “Two Christmas Angels.”

The high school symphony will wrap up the concert with traditional Christmas carols.

Donations will be accepted at the door, with all proceeds going back into the music program.

“The students have worked hard this semester and are very excited to present this concert for you,” said WIC band and orchestra teacher Tammie Carr. “We hope you can join us.”