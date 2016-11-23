West End Players to present musical production of Elf JR. Dec. 9-11

IRON RIVER—The West End Players will present “Elf The Musical JR.” Dec. 9-11 at the Windsor Center.

The Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 performances will begin at 7 p.m. The Sunday, Dec. 11 performance will start at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $7.50, family rate,(five or more from the same family) - $35, children 3 and under free). Tickets are available at the Iron County Chamber of Commerce, or by calling 906-284-9235 and will be available at the door.

The show is directed by Mason Gray and features 40 children and youth, ranging in age from five to 18.

The cast members and their understudies are as follows: Buddy - Draven Polzin (Nick Mattson); Jovie - Marly Mattson (Hosanna Brindle); Santa - Sam Holroyd (Dayvid Swanson); Mrs. Greenway - Addy Howell (Ariella Stafford); Walter Hobbs - Eli Munn (Josh Wegner); Emily Hobbs - Abby Foskuhl (Jennifer Willobee); Michael Hobbs - Nick Mattson (Sam Holroyd); Deb - Ellie Holroyd (Jenna Gray); Charlise the Elf - Jalyn Mattson (Haleigh Matthews); Shawanda the Elf - Haleigh Matthews (Zuri Brindle); Macy’s manager - Lizzie Rometti (Kaitlyn Munn); Sam - Jen Willobee; Santa’s helper - Ariella Stafford; Sarah - Calli Pellizzer; Chadwick - Lexi Jacks; Matthews - Hosanna Brindle; security guards - Dayvid Swanson and Joseph Velie; saleswoman - Jenna Gray; Charlotte Dennon - Kaitlyn Munn (Ellie Holroyd); Darlene Lambert - Gracyn Melstrom; Emma VanBrocklin - Julia Gray; finale soloists - Zuri Brindle, Lacey Mattson; elves/New Yorkers - Carly Dutcher, Elliana Dutcher, Destiny Foskuhl Natalie Gray, Emma Hankins, Rory Jacobson, Hannah Krone, Paige Krone, Harlie Melstrom, Gianna Velie.

“Elf The Musical JR.” is an uplifting musical about one boy’s quest to find his true identity,” Gray said. “The story encourages each of us to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer.

“From the first rehearsal, the students from the West End Players have worked together as a team to create this wonderful experience for our community to enjoy. We think they deserve a standing ovation for all their work.”

“Elf The Musical JR.” is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit. It tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list, and his stepbrother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.