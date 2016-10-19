TRICO to host open house Oct. 20

IRON RIVER—TRICO Opportunities Inc. will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at its Kingsford location at 610 N. Hooper Street.

The open house is designed to show the work TRICO does in local communities. Attendees will be given tours of the facilities and see employees at work with tours of the wood products manufacturing shop, recycling and composting operations, and administrative facilities. Members of the board of directors and staff from both Dickinson and Iron counties will be on hand to answer questions about the kinds of organizational (on-site) and community-based employment work TRICO is doing, the kinds of employers and customers it works with, and its outreach to transitions students through the local school districts and intermediate school district via its “Hands-On” program.

Other topics will include TRICO’s supported employment work crews, its job development work, including individual and customized employment placements, its transformation initiative, and the communities’ critical role in furthering TRICO’s mission to provide training and employment for persons with disabilities.

Refreshments will be served.