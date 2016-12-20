St. Agnes choir to sing international carols

IRON RIVER— The St. Agnes Saturday Choir will sing Christmas carols, including traditional carols of Austria, Poland and the Hurons of North America, on Dec. 24 beginning at approximately 3:20 p.m. and concluding at 3:55 before the Christmas Eve Mass at 4.

The traditional carols from around the world will include “The Huron Carol,” the first North American Christmas carol written by Jesuit John de Brebeuf, missionary to the Huron Indians, who was martyred in 1649 by the Iroquois.

Fr. Brebeuf worked among the Hurons from 1626 until he was burned at the stake. Brebeuf wrote the Huron language Christmas hymn, “Jesous Ahatonnia” (Jesus is Born), which he adapted from a 16th century French folk song. The Hurons, who escaped the Iroquois attacks, preserved the hymn.

“Still, Still, Still” is an Austrian Christmas carol and lullaby. In German, its first line is “Still, still, still, weil’s Kindlein schalfen will!” (Hush, hush, hush, for the little child wants to sleep).

“Lulajze” (Polish Lullaby to Jesus) is frequently sung in church at a special moment during Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve. This song will be sung as Communion meditation lullaby at the crib, said Luella Ambach, organist.

Members of the choir include pianist Jane Townsend, violinist Sarah Townsend, sopranos Carol Brunswick, Jane Lombardini, Paulette Davis, Joyce Myefski, Terri Floriano, Charlotte Serena, Mary Wall, Gale Cerney, Sue LaFountain; altos Bernice Pairolero, Donna Roach, Carol Stanchina, Allyce Westphal, Nancy Clements, baritone Ron Basso, tenors Dennis Cerney, Fr. Gregory Veneklase and bass Ron Bigari.

Celebrant at the Mass will be Pastor Gregory Veneklase, assisted by Deacon Robert Kostka.