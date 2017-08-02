Small Potatoes to perform at Second Sunday Folk Dance

CRYSTAL FALLS—The folk duo “Small Potatoes” will be featured in concert at the Feb. 12 Second Sunday Folk Dance at the Fortune Lake Camp.

The event will run from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $7 for adults, while children age 15 and under are admitted free.

The program includes a 25-minute opening concert set by White Water, a 60-minute concert set by special musical guests, and a 90-minute dance with music by the Front Parlor Dance Band and dance caller Steve Kickert.

Small Potatoes is comprised of Jacquie Manning and Rich Prezioso. This Chicago-based duo has been touring on the folk circuit since 1993 and is a popular act at many clubs and coffeehouses across the U.S.

Manning and Prezioso describe themselves as “eclecto-maniacs.” They say it has taken them “years of careful indecision” to come up with a mix of music that includes country, blues, swing, and Irish. Their songwriting touches on all of those styles and more. They both sing, play guitars, and an array of other instruments. They even yodel.

