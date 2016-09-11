Shop local at Christmas Art Fest on Nov. 12

IRON RIVER—Two great Christmas venues are taking place a mile apart on Nov. 12. The Christmas Tree Galleria at the Iron County Museum and the Christmas Art Fest both open their doors to herald in the holiday season on Saturday.

The 38th annual Christmas Art Fest will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Iron County Elementary School gym, located at 700 Washington Ave.

A variety of arts and crafts will be featured, and shoppers will see many familiar faces manning the booths as well as new vendors with new items.

Local craft and artisan items include candles, pottery, jewelry, photo-gifts, paintings, fabric crafts, cookies, honey and maple syrup, holiday décor and fresh pine wreaths.

Proceeds from the vendor fees will go to the West Iron County PTA’s fund to supply winter clothing items for children.

Coffee and a light lunch will be served.

