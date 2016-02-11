Reading tree set to return Nov. 7 at WIDL

IRON RIVER—With the holidays quickly approaching, the Friends of the West Iron District Library will once again provide an opportunity to give the gift of a new book to a deserving child for Christmas.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 7, the library’s annual reading tree will be on display in the circulation desk area.

Tags on the tree will provide information about gender and age, ranging from toddler to high school.

Members of the public can select a tag and purchase a new book to be given to a child who fits the description on the tag.

Unwrapped books should be returned to the library no later than Friday, Dec. 2.

The books will then be taken to a local agency to be delivered to the children for Christmas.

The new book sale, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the library, is a great place to purchase books for the reading tree. A large number of children’s books will be available.

For more information, call the library at 265-2831.