Packers’ tour coming to IM to support Northwoods Airlifeline

IRON MOUNTAIN—The Green Bay Packers will be coming to Iron Mountain as part of their 2017 Tailgate Tour on April 8 to participate in a fundraising effort by Northwoods Airlifeline.

“This promises to be one of the largest events of the year, drawing hundreds of people from Iron Mountain and the surrounding areas,” said Teresa Louys, Northwoods Airlifeline public relations and fundraising coordinator.

The Green Bay Packer Tailgate Tour is a community outreach tour that serves as a thank you to their fans while also assisting a local charity. Fans will have the opportunity for upclose and personal visits with President/CEO Mark Murphy of the Green Bay Packers, players Brett Hundley, Aaron Ripkowski and Jake Ryan, and Packers alumni Robert Ferguson, Ahman Green and Ryan Longwell.

The tour will take place aboard a customized motor coach emblazoned with the “Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour” logo and the phrase “Touching Down in Your Community.” In addition to the designated locations, tour celebrities will make surprise stops as the schedule allows.

The Iron Mountain tailgate party will welcome the players and alumni arriving at the Dickinson County Hangar - Ford Airport at 3 p.m., and festivities will run until 5:30 p.m. Northwoods Airlifeline will host the party, which will feature food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and autographs.

Tailgate party tickets cost $30. General admission tickets will also be available for $10, which includes access to the question-and-answer sessions as well as tailgate party activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at Econo Foods and WJNR radio until the designated number of tickets are sold.

Northwood’s Airlifeline is a nonprofit organization of volunteers that includes community members and pilots from the Upper Peninsula and northeast Wisconsin who donate their time and aircraft to help patients and their families with urgent medical needs for services not found locally.

The most urgent flights involve transplant cases since there are no transplant centers in the Upper Peninsula and the window of opportunity to perform the procedure is small.

One hundred percent of the Tailgate Tour proceeds will benefit Northwoods Airlifeline. Organizers are also seeking sponsorship of the event.

Sponsorship and advertising deadline is Feb. 17. For more information or to arrange a contribution, contact Louys at 906-396-4148 or at info@northwoodsairlifeline.org or Julie Olson at 906-396-8839.