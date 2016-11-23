Northwoods Singers, Youth Choir to present holiday concerts

IRON RIVER/EAGLE RIVER, Wis.—The Northwoods Singers and The Northwoods Youth Choir will celebrate the beauty and joy of a Northwoods holiday season with two performances of “Carols By Candlelight.”

The first concert will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at Grace Covenant Church in Iron River. The second concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Eagle River, Wis.

Admission to both concerts is free, with a free will offering accepted. Refreshments will be served following each concert.

Familiar carols such as “The Little Drummer Boy,” “I Saw Three Ships,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” will be on the holiday programs as well as haunting renditions of “Huron Carol,” and ‘How Far Is It to Bethlehem.”

The Singers are an adult choral group composed of choristers from throughout the Wisconsin/Upper Michigan Northwoods area, some of whom have a home base as far away as Madison, Wis., traveling to their northern seasonal homes once a week for the Tuesday rehearsals. The Youth Choir features young people of middle and high school age from both sides of the Upper Michigan border, rehearsing on Saturdays in Iron River.

