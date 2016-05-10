Northwoods singers, choir begin rehearsals

IRON RIVER/EAGLE RIVER, Wis.—The Northwoods Singers and the Iron River-centered Northwoods Youth Choir members have begun rehearsals for the upcoming holiday concert season.

The Singers, under the direction of Dr. Pamalyn Lee, are currently welcoming new voices. The Northwoods Singers are a Wisconsin-Upper Peninsula cross-border community choral concert group which rehearses every Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Eagle River.

Persons wishing to enter the group may join the vocalists at upcoming rehearsals. While all singers are welcome, male vocalists are especially encouraged to attend.

The Youth Choir, which will meet at Grace Covenant Church in Iron River beginning in October, is also welcoming new members. The Youth Choir is open to both middle school and high school singers, and rehearsals will begin the first week in October. Call Lee at 906-544-2088 or accompanist Sara Ehlert at 406-212-6400 for rehearsal information.

“Carols by Candlelight” is the name of this season’s concert series. The first holiday concert will be Thursday, Dec. 15, at Grace Covenant Church. The second will be Sunday, Dec. 18, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

The concerts will feature

