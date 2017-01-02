MARSP awards mini-grant to FP

CRYSTAL FALLS—Iron County’s Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) has awarded a grant of $300 to Forest Park shop teacher Rich Santi.

MARSP is an organization of former teachers, support staff and administrators who were employed by the Iron County school systems. This professional organization’s purpose is to keep involved in the policies that maintain a good quality of life during retirement. The members use this grant as a way to stay involved in the schools in which they worked and to continue to make a contribution to a quality education for the students of Iron County.

Santi has used the grant to purchase supplies for a project in which his high school students work with CI (cognitively impaired) students to make two “buddy benches” for the playground. The benches are for students who may be looking for a “buddy” to play with during recess. If a child is sitting on the bench, others know that he/she is looking for someone to play with. This is especially helpful for students new to the school, but any child can take advantage of this “invitation to play.”

“(I) felt it was a very rewarding endeavor for multiple reasons,” Santi said. “The benches were so well made and attractive that everyone involved took pride in the project. There were rewards due to the cooperative work situation which brought the two classes together for a common goal. The benches will continue to benefit the children on the playground by bringing friends together.”