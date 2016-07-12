Mansfield Pioneer Church Christmas service set for Dec. 13

MANSFIELD—Once again the lanterns will be burning in the Mansfield Pioneer Church as churchgoers attend the annual caroling service at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Mansfield’s restored log church.

Each year the Mansfield Memories Committee sponsors this Christmas celebration, reminiscent of the faith of the early settlers. The service is the highlight of the Christmas season for many because of the uniqueness of the church and the simplicity of the service itself.

“Luminaries light the path and as you enter the church you can smell the spruce tree that will soon be lit with candles,” said Shirley Beck.

The guest celebrant will be Pastor Ryan Flunker of Grace Presbyterian Church in Sagola. The public is invited to attend and to join in the social that will follow the service.

No admission fee is charged at the church; however, a free will offering will be taken to assist with upkeep of the building.

Directions to Mansfield’s historical district and the log church are as follows: From M-69 (about four miles east of Crystal Falls or about six miles west of Sagola) turn north onto the Mansfield Cut-off Road. Travel until get to fork in the road at the mine pit and turn left onto Stream Road. Church site is a half mile from there.

For more information, contact Pat Dishaw at 875-3553 or Beck at 875-6376.