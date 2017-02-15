Iron County 4-H to sponsor a DIY workshop

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Iron County 4-H is bringing a “Do It Yourself” workshop to the Crystal Falls Senior Center on Saturday, March 18. The classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the center, located at 601 Marquette Ave.

The idea for a DIY workshop begin during a discussion last year regarding what adults and youth in Iron County would like the 4-H program to sponsor, Iron County 4-H program coordinator Deb Divoky said.

This DIY will consist of three different classes: building with wood, basic electricity, and basic plumbing. Each class will last approximately 30 minutes and then the youth will rotate to the next class.

Cost is $5 payable the day of the workshop for materials for the bat house to be built that day.

To participate, call Divoky at 875-0604 or email her at divokyde@anr.msu.edu to reserve a spot for the workshop.

Those interested don’t need to be a 4-H member to participate, but the paperwork to do so will be available.

Also, a basket weaving class in Crystal Falls will be coming soon.

Dates and times will be announced in the Reporter, or call or email Divoky for more information.