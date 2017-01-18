Individual Education Program workshop slated for Jan. 25

IRON RIVER—A free workshop on Individual Education Programs will be held from 10:30 to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the West Iron District Library in the Conference Room.

Sign-in for the program called Understanding IEP” and hosted by Lisa Casper, will open at 10:15.

The workshop will help families better understand the IEP for children and youth who receive special education services.

“When you better understand the IEP process, and how to participate, you will have a better chance of your child getting the services they need to be successful in school,” Casper said. “Our goal is to help you understand the IEP components and how they work together.”

IEP components include: present level of academic achievement and functional performance (PLAAFP statement); writing measurable goals and objectives; support services; and plan implementation.

Families of children/young adults with disabilities/learning challenges, school staff, community members, and organizations are encouraged to attend.