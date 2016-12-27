ICMCF Pavilion Project moving forward

CRYSTAL FALLS—The “Foundation in Support of the Iron County Medical Care Facility” is a public nonprofit tax entity, which works closely with the Iron County Medical Care Facility in identifying projects that will benefit the residents of the Iron County Medical Care Facility.

One of those projects is the construction of an onsite pavilion for the benefit of the 200 residents and 25-plus tenants who reside on the Medical Care Facility campus.

“As beautiful as the facility is, and the high quality of services provided, the one thing lacking is a large outside area for residents/tenants and their families to enjoy,” said Jill Feldhausen, ICMCF administrative assistant.

“Having a pavilion on-site would allow for such activities as community events, barbeques, monthly parties, group activities, or just a place to go to for fresh air or to enjoy a nice summer evening.”

The pavilion will be 50 feet by 100 feet in size with an approximate cost of $135,000, Feldhausen said.

