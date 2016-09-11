IC Museum announces Galleria schedule

CASPIAN—The Iron County Museum will feature a special event the first three days of the 27th annual Christmas Tree Galleria.

To kick-off the event on Saturday, Nov. 12, the movie “Christmas Treasures: Discover the History and Origins of the Season’s Greatest Traditions” will be shown beginning at 1 p.m. on the Museum’s new large screen. The event is sponsored by the First National Bank and Trust Iron River and admission for the day is free, courtesy of FNB. Doors to the Museum open at 10 a.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, doors open at noon. A special musical program will be presented by Susan and Carrie Dlutkowski beginning at 1 p.m. Carrie, a fiddler, and Susan, a pianist, from Atlantic Mine in the Keweenaw Peninsula will play a mixture of music from Canadian and American fiddle repertoire.

Their music includes waltzes, airs, swingy tunes and high-energy reels. An adult admission donation of $5 and $2 for children under 10 will be requested.

The third special event, “Family Night,” will be held Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult to attend this event. A meal consisting of hot dogs, chips, and juice will be provided for those donating a non-perishable food item that will later be given to a charitable organization. Supervised activities for the children will be offered so that adults will have an opportunity to admire the 40-plus wonderfully decorated Christmas Trees and purchase raffle tickets for the “Christmas Baskets” and the Carrie Jacobs-Bond Composing Threaders’ gorgeous quilt.

Galleria hours from Tuesday through Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An adult admission donation of $5 is requested; kids get in free with a non-perishable food item donation.

The specially decorated Christmas Trees and special baskets will be on display daily, and tickets for the baskets and quilt raffles will be on sale throughout the Galleria at the Iron County Museum.