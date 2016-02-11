IC Museum’s Christmas Tree Galleria set for Nov. 12-20

CASPIAN—The Iron County Museum’s annual Christmas Tree Galleria will take place Nov. 12-20. The theme this year is “Christmas Memories.”

“Once again, there will be about 40 beautifully decorated Christmas trees along with more than 40 raffle baskets, said administrative museum director Bernadette Coates Passamani.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 enjoy viewing a documentary movie “Christmas Treasures: Discover the History and Origins of the Season’s Greatest Traditions.”

“Christmas Treasures” brings together the very best the season has to offer from all over the world. Discover how Santa Claus got his red coat, why we hang up stockings, where the traditional Christmas tree came from and why we eat, drink and make merry throughout the holiday. The magic of Christmas has been captured in this program for the whole family, to thrill everyone from the very young to the young-at-heart.

This is the perfect way to relax and enjoy the nostalgia of Christmas past and look forward to a very happy Christmas present with all the hope of Christmas future. Learn the who, what and where of Christmas’ greatest seasonal treats and traditions like: yule logs, Christmas trees, mistletoe, Santa Claus, holly wreaths, candy canes, eggnog, Christmas turkey dinner, festive crackers, Christmas cards, Christmas pudding and more.

Come and find out how and when these traditions started.

Admission on Nov. 12 event is free due in part to a sponsorship from First National Bank & Trust Iron River office.

Galleria hours during the week are daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The specially decorated Christmas trees and special baskets will be on display daily for viewing, and tickets for the basket raffles and the Carrie Jacobs Bond quilt will be on sale throughout the Galleria at the Iron County Museum.