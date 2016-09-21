Health Department sets flu clinics

KINGSFORD—The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) has announced plans to conduct several community influenza (flu) immunization clinics.

Every Monday evening in October, a flu clinic will be held at each Health Department from 3-6 p.m.

In Iron County, a clinic will be held in conjunction with the Aspirus Iron River Hospital Health Fair at the Windsor Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional community clinics will be held at the following locations:

-West Iron County schools, Oct. 20, 3- 5 p.m.

-Crystal Falls Senior Center, Oct. 24, 12:30-2 p.m.

-Forest Park schools, Oct. 27, 1-3 p.m.

The flu immunization can be billed to Medicare part B, Michigan Medicaid and most private health insurances.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted that

