Harvest and Haunt Fest set for Sept. 24

IRON RIVER—The Iron County Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Harvest and Haunt Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Klint Safford Memorial RV Park in Iron River.

“It’s a fun, free event with something for everyone,” said Erika Lindwall, interim chamber director. “And there’s a lot of ‘free,’ including free chili, free live music all day, free popcorn and cotton candy, free trick-or-treating around the haunted campsites and free kids’ games and crafts.”

The event will also feature food vendors selling festive goodies, a beer tent with Keweenaw Brewing Company beer, coffee from Contrast Coffee, a bean bag Cornhole tournament and more.

The festival begins at 3 p.m. with the Oldenburg Group 5K Chili Run/2-mile Fun Walk (costumes encouraged) to benefit the Heart & Soles of 906 organization providing new shoes to area children in need. Free chili will be available for festival attendees at 3:30 p.m.

A family fun area with lawn games, face painting, pumpkin painting and a costume photo booth will be available all day. The people and pets costume parade and contest starts at 4:30, followed by trick-or-treating in the haunted campground from 5 to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m. the West Iron County Fire Department will light the Harvest and Haunt bonfire, and the talented local band Ironland will entertain.

Chamber businesses and craft vendors will be on site throughout the day with decorated booths to offer promotional materials, products and information about their upcoming events.

“Celebrate fall with free fun and help support a good cause,” said Lindwall, who also encouraged attendees to dress in costume, bring their pets and enjoy the fall colors around the park.

For more information, visit the Chamber website at www.iron.org or call 906-265-3822. Registration forms for the Chili Run and business booths are available online and at the Chamber office.