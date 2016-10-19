Furries scurry

The first Northwoods Animal Shelter 5K Furry Scurry was held on Oct. 8 at the Klint Safford Memorial RV Park. The event was a 5K run/walk to benefit the Northwoods Animal Shelter. Participants were encouraged to bring their canine companions along for the event, which took place along the Apple Blossom Trail. All proceeds will go to the shelter to help cover the cost of necessary medical treatments for animals in its care. The event was well attended with more than 45 participants despite chilly morning temperatures. Participants received a T-shirt and a bandana, along with a bag of goodies, for entering. The Furry Scurry is being planned as an annual event.