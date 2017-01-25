Fundraiser for Elson scholarship set for Feb. 4

ALPHA—A meat ‘n potato fundraiser to support the Justin Elson Memorial Scholarship Fund will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Old School Pizza & Café located in the Porter School in Alpha.

The café is opening for this special event and will serve the following: hot open-faced beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dessert and a beverage or shredded turkey gravy.

Cost will be $10 and take-out orders will be available. Walk-ins will be welcome. A cash bar will be open and there will be gift items to raffle.

Tickets are available at the Village Inn, CoVantage Credit Union in Crystal Falls, Tall Pines, West Iron County High School office, Angeli Foods, Forest Park administrative office, and the ISD Vocational Education Center office. Advance ticket purchase receives a free raffle ticket.

This will mark the 10th year this scholarship has been awarded to students from Forest Park, West Iron County and ISD Vocational Education Center in Kingsford who are continuing their education in the Welding Technologies, Automotive Technologies and Building Trades.

Graduating seniors are encouraged to apply for this scholarship. Applications are available through the instructors or school guidance counselors. The generosity of caring people has made it possible to award over $24,000 in scholarships since 2007.