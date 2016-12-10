Free annual Health Fair slated at Windsor Center

IRON RIVER—Aspirus Iron River Hospital & Clinics is teaming up with the Dickinson-Iron Area Health Department to hold its annual Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Windsor Center.

The health department will hold a flu clinic during this event, and Aspirus will have health screenings and information available. The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center will be on-site for a mobile blood drive. There will also be giveaways and opportunities to win door prizes.

“This is a great way to be able to provide health resources to our community,” said Abby Miller, Community Relations and Marketing manager at Aspirus. “We’re also pleased to be able to have residents give back to the community, specifically through the blood drive.”

To schedule a flu shot appointment, call 265-9913.