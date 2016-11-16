Home

FP Music Boosters fruit sales under way

Wed, 11/16/2016

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Forest Park Music Boosters annual fruit sales are now under way. Items available are oranges, grapefruit, apples, pears, and assorted gift boxes.
    “These items make wonderful gifts for the holiday season,” said Sharon Nickels of the FP Music Boosters.
    Money will be due on Monday, Nov. 28. For those who would like to place an order but are not contacted by a student, phone 875-6098 or email at snickels@up.net.

