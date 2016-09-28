Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp to host fall fest

CRYSTAL FALLS – Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp will host its 20th annual Fall Fest featuring a quilt and fine art auction Saturday, Oct. 1.

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with quilt viewing and shopping for smaller handcrafted items in the chapel/auditorium.

At 9:30, the camp’s four new tree houses for youth programming will be dedicated.

A hearty buffet brunch will be served in the camp dining hall from 10-11 a.m. and home-baked breads and pies will be for sale.

The Quilt and Fine Art Auction will begin at 11.

Pastor Corinne Johnson of Wallace will return as auctioneer.

Juried quilts, wall hangings, table runners, woodcraft, artwork, jewelry and baskets are among the auction items.

A variety of other handmade items and crafts may be purchased separately or through a “draffle” format. Activities for children will be offered during the auction.

This annual fundraiser benefits Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp, a camping and retreat facility owned by the 82 congregations of the Northern Great Lakes Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and several other Lutheran churches.

“We are thankful for the talented crafters and quilters who invest countless hours in their projects, then donate their creations,” said camp director Pastor Tracy Polzin. “Shoppers get to purchase amazing, one-of-a kind items, and proceeds support an important ministry.”

Located three miles west of Crystal Falls on U.S. 2, Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp has been serving people of all faiths and all ages for 86 years.