Dance with Forest Park Dance Team in ‘Once Upon a Time’

CRYSTAL FALLS— The Forest Park Dance Team will host an eight-week dance and gymnastics course for ages 2 and up followed by performing to a dance production of “Once Upon a Time.”

The course began on Jan. 10 and will run through Feb. 28 with the production taking place on March 3 at Forest Park. The classes are a fundraiser for the team. Those interested can still sign up.

Classes will take place on Tuesdays as follows:

3:20–3:55 p.m. – dance gymnastics

4–4:30 p.m. – dance for ages 2-5

4:30–5 p.m. – dance for ages 6-10

4–5 p.m. – dance for ages 11 plus

Classes will take place in the old library room at Forest Park School; enter through door No. 6 at the far end of the building.

Dancers must have ballet or jazz shoes in any color. No shoes are needed for gymnastics. Costumes will be announced.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, there will be a dress rehearsal at 3:45 p.m. on stage in the high school gym.

On Friday, March 3, the dance production, “Once Upon a Time” will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Discounts are offered for those signing up for dance class and gymnastics as well as those with more than one child participating.

Sign-up forms and a complete course payment schedule can be found at www.fptrojans.dance and click on the course information sheet or go directly fptrojans.org/PDF/activities/DANCE-CLASS-INFO-SIGNUP.pdf.

For more information, contact Marla Bradley at 906-367-5404.

The Forest Park Dance Team consists of eighth through 12th graders. The team dances at halftime at both girls and boys basketball games. It also participates in two competitions a year with team routines, solos, duets and other small groups.