Crystal Falls Library to hold ‘Book Bingo’

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Crystal Falls District Community Library will host “Book Bingo” from Feb. 1 through March 30.

Those interested in playing can pick up a bingo sheet at the library starting Feb. 1. Bingo sheets will be available for adults and for tweens (ages eight to 12).

Further instructions will be on the sheets. Names for prizes will be drawn on March 31.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the library will host “Coffee and Coloring” from 1:15-3:30 p.m.

The library will supply coloring sheets and all necessary supplies for a relaxing afternoon of coloring.

Coffee and snacks will also be provided. This is a free event.

The library is located at 237 Superior Avenue.