Christmas in Lights celebration set this Saturday

IRON RIVER –The popular lighted Christmas in Lights parade and celebration will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas stories,” and businesses, churches, clubs and organizations are encouraged to create a lighted float that reflects a scene from a Christmas book, movie or musical.

Entry in the parade is free, and cash prizes are awarded to winners.

“We are very excited about this year’s celebration,” said Erika Lindwall, director of the Iron County Chamber of Commerce. “There are all kinds of activities and events planned for the day.”

Once the parade reaches its destination, the community is invited to a free fireworks show put on by the West Iron County Fire Department at the Klint Safford Memorial RV Park. There will also be a bonfire, where hot cocoa and cookies will be served.

For those not interested in creating a float for the parade, the celebration allows for another way to show creativity. The third annual “Deck the House” lighting and decorating contest is a way for businesses and home owners to participate. Judging will take place a few days before Dec. 3, and winners will be announced at the parade.

“Businesses and home owners alike can enter, and entry is free,” noted Lindwall. “You can also enter your friends and neighbors who might be too modest to enter themselves.”

Because the theme of this year’s festivities is “Christmas stories,” a book drive to update classroom libraries for both the West Iron and Forest Park schools will be held through Dec. 3. Community members are encouraged to donate new or gently used children’s books to drop-off sites (Chamber office, Shopko, West Iron District Library and the Crystal Falls District Community Library).

Festivities will be ongoing throughout the day of the parade, with a Christmas in Lights arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windsor Center. Santa will be at the West Iron District Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Before the parade, attendees can warm up at the library and enjoy goodies from a bake sale and chili feed before the parade from 4 to 6 p.m.

Christmas in Lights is organized by the Iron County Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Iron River Downtown Development Authority.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade or decorating contest can call Leeann at the Chamber at 265-3822, by emailing info@iron.org or by stopping into the chamber to fill out a form.

“You just can’t beat the festive and uplifting spirit of this day,” Lindwall said. “I hope the Iron County community and our neighbors will come out and enjoy it with us.”