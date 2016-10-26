Checking on health

Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics teamed up with the Dickinson-Iron Area Health Department to hold its annual Health Fair on Oct. 13, at the Windsor Center in Iron River. The health department held a flu clinic during this event, and Aspirus had health screenings and information available. The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center was on-site for a mobile blood drive. Eugene Pellizaro donated blood for the very first time at the Health Fair. He was guided through the process by Sallie Caron of UP Health Systems and coordinator of blood collections for the Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center.

